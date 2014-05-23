Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra pauses as she addresses reporters in Bangkok May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK Thailand's military government detained on Friday former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and members of her family after summoning her and other ministers for talks a day after the military seized power from her caretaker government.

"We have detained Yingluck, her sister and brother-in-law," a senior military officer told Reuters. The two relatives have held top political posts.

"We will do so for not more than week, that would be too long. We just need to organise matters in the country first," said the officer, who declined to say where Yingluck was being held.

