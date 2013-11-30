German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
BANGKOK One person was killed and at least 10 were wounded after violence flared near a Bangkok sports stadium hosting a rally by thousands of supporters of embattled Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, according to hospital staff.
At least five people received gunshot wounds and five others were injured by knives or rocks, officials at the nearby Ramkamhaeng and the Dr Panya General Hospital told Reuters.
In the same area earlier on Saturday, Reuters witnesses saw a crowd of anti-government demonstrators armed with sticks and poles attack a bus, a taxi and two men on a motorcycle, beating one of them unconscious.
They were suspected of being "red shirt" supporters of Yingluck, who protesters are seeking to overthrow.
(Reporting Amy Sawitta Lerfevre; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jason Szep)
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 Kurdish militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the allied PKK had been killed in operations in Syria over the past week.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.