BANGKOK Two people protesting against the Thai government were shot and wounded in Bangkok on Monday, a hospital official said.

"We confirm that we received two protesters from the clashes today who were wounded by live bullets. One suffered a chest wound, the other a wound to his right leg," said the hospital's director, Surasak Lila-udomlipi.

"Altogether we received seven injured people," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra said police would not use force against protesters trying to storm government agencies including her offices in their campaign to oust her.

