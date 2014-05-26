BANGKOK Thailand's military government started paying arrears to farmers on Monday after months of delays caused by a political crisis that left a caretaker government powerless to raise funds for payments due under a controversial rice-buying scheme.

The scheme, which paid farmers above market rates for their rice, helped bring the Puea Thai Party of Yingluck Shinawatra to power in 2011, but the programme ran into funding problems, made worse when the nation's long-running political crisis made it impossible for the government to raise funds.

After months of turmoil, the army seized power on May 22, and it has made paying the farmers a priority.

"We've started paying around 2 billion baht to farmers by using our own reserve of around 40 billion baht," said Nipat Kuasakul, executive vice-president of the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), which funds the scheme.

The government is to borrow another 50 billion baht to help cover total arrears of 90 billion baht owed to around 800,000 farmers.

Prasit Boonchoey, head of the Thai Farmers Association, told Reuters that farmers were delighted.

"This makes farmers feel confident that we are in good hands, with people we can trust," Pasit said.

It remains unclear how the new military government will manage the huge rice stockpiles bought from farmers since 2011.

Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary Srirat Rastapana said it would take a few days for the ministry to look into already agreed government-to-government deals.

China agreed in October, during a state visit by the premier Li Keqiang, to buy a million tonnes of Thai rice a year.

"It's still not clear whether the military wants us to stop selling rice via government channels," Srirat told reporters.

