BANGKOK Siam Cement Pcl (SCC.BK), Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, plans to raise its 2013 sales growth target and boost cement capacity at home and in Southeast Asia to tap strong demand in the fast-growing region.

The company plans to raise domestic cement production by 10 percent in the next few years, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon told Reuters on Wednesday, adding new cement plants were due to start up in Indonesia and Cambodia in 2015.

"The higher target is to reflect higher revenue from our building material business after a recent restructuring in its sanitary ware business and an acquisition of Prime Group, a ceramic tile maker in Vietnam," Kan said.

Siam Cement, the region's second-largest cement maker, has domestic annual capacity of 23 million tonnes, of which 5 million tonnes is exported. The company wants to increase sales growth this year by 7 percent to 435 billion baht ($14 billion).

Strong domestic demand, driven by public investment and the residential sector in the provinces, has prompted the company to reduce exports. To meet demand in nearby fast-growing markets, it will build plants there, he said.

Kan said Siam Cement had received a licence to build a cement plant and small power plant in Myanmar at an estimated cost of more than $400 million. The company started business in Myanmar in 1996.

The plant, to be located in Mawlamyine, southeast of Yangon, will have annual capacity of 1.8 million tonnes and is expected to start operations in 2016.

The Siam Cement boss said demand for cement elsewhere in Southeast Asia was expected to outpace demand at home, with outstanding growth projected in Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Siam Cement, 30 percent owned by the Thai royal family's investment arm, the Crown Property Bureau, has invested 92 billion baht ($2.9 billion) since 2001, mostly on acquisitions.

Nearly half of its overseas revenues come from Indonesia.

($1 = 31.3050 Thai baht)

