Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on February 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BANGKOK One railway worker was killed and three people were wounded when a bomb exploded on a train in Thailand's southern town of Pattani on Saturday, police said, a day after peace talks between the Thai government and Muslim separatists.
The bomb was hidden under rail tracks at Khok Pho district of Pattani, damaging the last carriage, Police Captain Promote Juichouy told Reuters.
The blast destroyed half the carriage and blew a big hole under the track, police said.
The three wounded people included two train workers and a female passenger. The train was heading to Bangkok.
Peace talks between Thailand's government and Muslim separatists ended on Friday with no breakthrough but an agreement to meet again. The insurgents denied responsibility for a string of bombs last month.
A decades-old insurgency in the Muslim-majority southern provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed more than 6,500 lives since it escalated in 2004, according to the independent monitoring group Deep South Watch.
As with most such attacks, no one claimed responsibility.
The blast occurred three weeks after a series of explosions hit three of Thailand's most popular tourist resorts and a town in the south, killing four people and wounding dozens.
(Reporting by Surapan Boontanom and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn, Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to defend Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.