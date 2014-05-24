WASHINGTON The United States said on Saturday it had cancelled a police firearms training program in Thailand and a U.S. visit by senior Thai police officers following the Southeast Asian nation's military coup.

"We also cancelled a U.S. government-sponsored firearms training program in Thailand for the Royal Thai Police that had been slated to begin May 26, as well as a U.S. government-sponsored study trip to the United States, scheduled for June, for several senior Royal Thai Police officers that would have included visits to FBI facilities and meetings with U.S. law enforcement counterparts," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement calling for a return to civilian rule.

