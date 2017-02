BANGKOK Thailand's national disaster prevention centre issued a tsunami warning for six southern provinces along the Andaman coast on Wednesday after a huge earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia.

People in Phuket, Krabi, Ranong, Phangnga, Trang and Satun were ordered to move to higher ground because of a possible tsunami, an official with Thailand's National Disaster Prevention Centre told Reuters by telephone.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Jason Szep)