Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
LONDON French defence contractor Thales has won a 10-year contract worth 600 million pounds ($906 million) to service the British Royal Navy's submarines and ships, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday.
Thales will provide maintenance and repairs for 17 sensor systems across the Royal Navy fleet including the Astute, Trafalgar and Vanguard class of submarines as well as Type 45 warships, the MoD said.
Sensor systems serve as the 'eyes and ears' of such fleets.
The contract will help the MoD save about 140 million pounds over the ten year period. It will also sustain 530 defence jobs across the UK, it said.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Neil Maidment)
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group struck a deal with General Motors to buy the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel division, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight