PARIS French defence and electronics group Thales is set to announce a contract worth about one billion euros (642 million pounds) to modernise four London Underground lines, French news website La Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Talks have been underway for 18 months with the London Underground since it ended a contract with Canadian group Bombardier in 2013, La Tribune said.

Thales declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the report.

