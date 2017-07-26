FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Borealis buys additional 5.5 percent in Thames Water from AMP Capital
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 7:34 AM / a day ago

Borealis buys additional 5.5 percent in Thames Water from AMP Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Borealis, the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS is buying an additional 5.5 percent in Thames Water, Britain's largest water company, from AMP Capital.

OMERS, the pension plan for municipal workers in Ontario, Canada, said in a statement on Wednesday the transaction is expected to close later in the year.

It became an investor in the utility two months ago and following completion of the transaction announced on Wednesday, will increase its overall interest to around 23 percent.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.