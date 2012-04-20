HONG KONG British insurer Prudential Plc (PRU.L) is considering bidding for the insurance business of Thailand's Thanachart Bank, sources said, in an around $500 million (310 million pounds) deal that would help it better tackle arch rival AIA in the Southeast Asian nation.

The Thanachart Bank unit, which is set to be auctioned, is expected to include life and non-life assets as well as a bancassurance arrangement. Some Japanese and European insurers are also expected to participate in the process, the sources who had direct knowledge of the matter said.

Thailand's insurance sector was battered by devastating floods last year, with insured losses alone estimated at more than $15 billion. Still, Thailand is Southeast Asia's second-largest economy and is forecast to grow at 5.7 percent this year.

That, combined with low insurance penetration make it an attractive market for foreign insurers. If Pru goes ahead with a bid for Thanachart, it could help it catch up with AIA Ltd (1299.HK) in Thailand.

AIA had roughly 30 percent of ordinary life premiums in Thailand in 2011, according to Barclays insurance analyst Mark Kellock, who added that the Thanachart sale could be "an opportunity for one of the other foreign players to gain ground on AIA, which dominates that market."

SWEET SPOT

Prudential in the past year has been emphasizing its presence in Asia amid speculation it could move its headquarters out of London or potentially break up its operations by region.

In its 2011 annual report Prudential called Southeast Asia its "sweet spot". It said its presence in Thailand was "relatively small", with a market share of 2 percent.

ING ING.AS, which is in the process of selling its Asia insurance and asset management businesses, also has assets in Thailand that are up for sale.

AIA is eyeing ING's life insurance business in Asia, an auction which has attracted several other global and Asian insurers.

Thanachart's adviser Citigroup (C.N) is expected to send out sale documents to potential bidders in the next two weeks, one of the sources said.

Prudential declined to comment on a possible bid for the Thanachart operations. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

Somjate Moosirilert, senior executive vice president at Thanachart Capital (TCAP.BK), parent of the bank, said earlier this week that the group was still studying how to restructure its insurance business. He did not say whether the restructuring plan includes mergers or selling assets to local or foreign partners.

Thanachart Bank, backed by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), is Thailand's fifth-largest lender by number of branches and the country's biggest car loan lender. It sells life, health, fire, auto, marine and transportation insurance.

Thanachart's life insurance business underwrote premiums of 7.1 billion baht in 2011, according to Thailand's Office of the Insurance Commission. It was ranked No.10 out of 24 life insurers in Thailand by premiums in 2011 and had a market share of 2.17 percent.

ASIAN LURE

The Asian insurance market offers the potential for rapid growth as economies in the region mature. Premiums in Asia-Pacific are forecast to grow 4.4 percent in 2012, nearly double the estimated growth in industrialised economies, according to Swiss Re.

French insurer AXA SA (AXAF.PA) and Switzerland's ACE Ltd ACE.N are among the other insurers that have been growing their Asian operations through acquisitions. AXA last month teamed up with Australia's QBE (QBE.AX) to buy HSBC Plc's (HSBA.L) general insurance business, beating ACE in a close race.

In 2010 ACE bought New York Life's Hong Kong and South Korean life insurance operations for about $425 million. Prudential UK in the same year bought the life insurance unit of Singapore-based United Overseas Bank (UOBH.SI) for $307 million and entered into a 12-year bancassurance agreement.

Bangkok-based Thanachart Bank is jointly owned by Thanachart Capital and Scotia Netherlands Holding BV, with Thanachart Capital owning slightly more than half of Thanachart Bank. Thanachart Bank bought Siam City Bank over the course of several transactions in 2010.

As of December 31, Thanachart Bank's life insurance business had total assets of 34.9 billion baht and the non-life insurance business had total assets of 8.7 billion baht. The bank's total assets across all business lines was 886 billion baht.

Thailand's Office of the Insurance Commission recently approved a plan to allow foreign partners to own up to 49 percent of insurance firms. Foreign investors were previously allowed to own only a 25 percent stake in Thai insurance firms, unless they obtained special approval.

Some local media reports have previously named Southeast Insurance of TCC Group as a potential bidder for the Thanachart assets.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Additional reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)