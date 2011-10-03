A selection of beers on tap are shown in this handout image from Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Taipei, Taiwan obtained on October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Handout

(Reuters.com) - When tippling in Taiwan's capital, perhaps the most pressing question is how expansive - and expensive - your drinking tastes tend to be.

Increasing wealth levels in Taiwan - and mainland China - have triggered an interest in fine wine and spirits. Just two weeks ago, the Scotch Whisky Association announced that for the first time, Taiwan became one of the top five export markets for Scotch.

"Popular drinks follow international tastes," sums up Peter Vasil, a consultant who has lived in Taiwan for 11 years. "Many lounge bars carry incredible selections of Scotch. Almost any high-end brand of alcohol can be purchased in Taipei as the Taiwanese have begun collecting quality spirits and valuable wines."

However, those with more adventurous palates (or slimmer wallets) can opt for beer, particularly the Taiwan Beer brand, and Kaoliang, a sorghum-based spirit Vasil describes as: "anise-flavoured rocket fuel not unlike Greek Ouzo."

Available in two strengths (38 percent and 58 percent alcohol by volume - the latter would be considered overproof). "It is common to drink it in thimble size glasses and down it in one gulp," Vasil explains. For those planning to sample Kaoliang, Vasil advises seeking out special reserves from Jin Men (an island between China and Taiwan, often spelled Kinmen), "which are quite a bit smoother" than other varieties.

Located in the east end of Taipei, An He Road boasts a number of other lounge, sake, wine and cigar bars, which draw businessmen and office workers looking to wind down at the end of the day. Vasil picks include lounge bars such as People Restaurant (191 An He Road, Section 2), where cocktails are served in large glass globes, and Ichi (<www.ichi.tw>), a cross between a Japanese sushi bar and a cocktail lounge. Further up An He Road is Sappho (<www.sappho102.biz/>) known for its live jazz performances and hypnotic LED floor lighting.

Meanwhile, in the 101 area (Taipei 101 was for a brief time the world's tallest building and houses an upscale shopping mall), Vasil recommends Brown Sugar (<www.brownsugarlive.com/>) - renowned for its New Orleans-style live jazz - U.S. brewing import Gordon Biersch (<www.gordonbiersch.com.tw/>), or posh cocktail outpost Barcode (<www.bar-code.com.tw>) which boasts a fifth-floor view of the Xinyi District.

The latter has perhaps the most serious cocktail credentials; Peter Kendall of London's Milk & Honey trained its bartenders. No Kaoliang here; bring the expense account and indulge.

(Kara Newman is the author of "Spice & Ice: 60 tongue-tingling cocktails", available <here>. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Editing by Peter Myers)