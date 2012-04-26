Beyonce bares all in pregnancy photo shoot
NEW YORK Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.
LOS ANGELES A saxophonist for rock band The Killers died earlier this week at his Las Vegas home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, a spokeswoman for the Clark County Coroner said on Thursday.
Thomas "Tommy" Marth, 33, who played saxophone on live tours with The Killers between 2008 and 2010 and on their albums "Sam's Town" and "Day & Age," was found dead on Monday.
His death has been ruled a suicide by officials in Clark County, Nevada, where Las Vegas is located.
"Last night we lost our friend Thomas Marth. Our prayers are with his family. There's a light missing in Las Vegas tonight. Travel well, Tommy," The Killers posted on Twitter.
The Killers, made up of lead singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, rose to fame in 2004 with their debut album "Hot Fuss," and have gained global success with singles such as "Mr Brightside" and "When We Were Young."
SEOUL Two years ago, Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador in London, received an unexpected phone call from the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee in Pyongyang telling him to get ready to receive a very important e-mail.
HOUSTON Lady Gaga revealed few details on Thursday of what viewers can expect from her much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, but the outspoken singer assured she would remain true to her beliefs and passions.