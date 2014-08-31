Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N), which makes devices and supplies used in research laboratories, could see its shares rise 20 percent or more over the next year, helped by cost cuts and improved product demand within its market segments, according to Barron's.

The newspaper cited forecasts from investment bank Stifel Nicolaus that Thermo Fisher earnings per share should grow in the "low-teens" percentage range in coming years, on moderate revenue growth and cost cuts.

"The company has shown a knack for squeezing costs out of its acquisitions by closing redundant offices, shifting production to low-cost regions, leveraging its volume with suppliers and more," Barron's said.

