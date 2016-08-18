British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON British holiday company Thomas Cook said on Thursday it had signed a supply deal with Webjet for the Australia-based online digital travel services firm to source and contract hotels for a non-core part of its business.
It said Webjet will pay Thomas Cook 21 million pounds to enter the supply agreement and the British company will transfer around 3,000 hotel contracts to Sunhotels, Webjet's European online accommodation business.
Thomas Cook, which last month cut its profit forecast as Europeans changed their holiday plans due to security worries, said the partnership extended an existing deal and would result in cost savings by reducing complexity in its business.
The Webjet deal will cover Thomas Cook's "complementary" holiday business, leaving it to focus on its main business, its higher-margin, own-brand offering.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
TOKYO Japanese trust banks are preparing to sue Toshiba Corp over its 2015 accounting scandal, a fresh headache for the conglomerate as it scrambles to offset a separate imminent multi-billion dollar writedown.
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.