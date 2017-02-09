Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
LONDON More than 20 percent of shareholders in tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) voted against the board's planned pay awards for directors on Thursday, including one of its top shareholders.
At the firm's Annual General Meeting, 21.68 percent of shareholders voted against the Thomas Cook Directors' Remuneration Policy.
The biggest revolt came over an alternative payment plan called the Strategic Share Incentive Plan (SSIP), where 32.7 percent went against the board. The plan is designed for times where specific near-term goals are needed, and shareholders wanted greater clarity over what those goals might be.
The SSIP will not be used in the forthcoming financial year, the board said at the AGM, and in a concession to unhappy investors, the board will consult shareholders on what the goals should be if it were to be used in the future.
Among those who voted against the board were Standard Life Investments, the company's second-biggest investor according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.