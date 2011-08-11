A sign hangs in front of a branch of travel agent Thomas Cook in London May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON Troubled travel firm Thomas Cook said the head of its British retail division Ian Derbyshire is stepping down, a week after Chief Executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa departed following the group's third profit warning in a year.

Thomas Cook, which is Europe's second biggest tour operator, said Derbyshire was leaving to take the helm at his family's child activity business in north west England.

It added that Derbyshire had made the decision to depart earlier in the year but had agreed to stay on while Britain's Competition Commission examined the group's proposed merger with the Co-op's UK travel retail business. That deal was provisionally cleared last month.

Thomas Cook said Simon Robinson, currently had of its UK online business, will take over as chief executive for the Co-op joint venture when the deal is completed in October.

The company is conducting a strategic review of its British business, where sales have been hit by tough economic conditions which have hit its core customer base of young families with children particularly hard.

Fontenla-Novoa departed following criticism by analysts and investors after the group's profit warning in July, which it blamed on the tough trading environment in Britain and unrest in the Middle East and North Africa hitting profits.

Rival TUI Travel has been less affected, selling more to couples without children or whose children have left home.

Shares in Thomas Cook, which recently hit an all-time low having lost 80 percent of their value since February, were up 0.2 percent to 51.9 pence at 1400 GMT.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young)