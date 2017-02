LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday he had asked the business ministry for a report on the situation at travel operator Thomas Cook, which asked lenders on Tuesday to come to its rescue for the second time in five weeks.

"I have obviously asked the Business Department to give me a report on what is happening in terms of Thomas Cook, because I think it is important to make sure that this business is in a healthy state," Cameron said in response to a question in parliament.

(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Adrian Croft)