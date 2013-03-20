FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
LONDON British travel firm Thomas Cook (TCG.L) has agreed to sell its North American business to Canada's Red Label Vacations Inc for 3.4 million pounds, it said on Wednesday.
The 172-year-old group said the sale of Thomas Cook North America, made up of Thomas Cook Canada and Thomas Cook USA, would be complete by May 31, 2013.
Thomas Cook, which has struggled over the last two years with a slump in sales that has forced it to renegotiate bank loans and sell businesses, said the proceeds of the deal would be used to lighten its 788 million pounds debt load.
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Brenda Goh)
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BERLIN The number of investors expecting the euro zone to lose at least one member state in the coming months has increased, a survey showed on Tuesday, with the risk of contagion now seen as bigger than during the height of the debt crisis in 2012/13.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.