LONDON A sodden summer boosted foreign holiday bookings at tour operator Thomas Cook (TCG.L) in the three months ended June, although acquisition-related costs and inflation drove it to an operating loss during the period.

The 171-year-old travel group said on Thursday it made an underlying operating loss of 26.5 million pounds ($41.3 million)in its fiscal third quarter compared with a profit of 20.1 million pounds in the same period last year.

Net debt at June 30 was 1.01 billion pounds, versus 902.5 million pounds at the same time last year.

The firm said that while the outlook remained challenging, its quarterly financial trend was improving and it expects to post a full-year result broadly in line with expectations.

Thomas Cook has been hit hard by tough trading conditions, particularly in Britain where its core customer base of families with young children has been particularly hit by the economic downturn. It has also been affected by unrest in popular destinations such as Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

"My initial focus is to review our businesses, quickly establish priorities and develop a clear plan to reinvigorate Thomas Cook, which I expect to be able to present to you next Spring," said chief executive Harriet Green, who joined the company from British electronic parts distributor Premier Farrell PFL.L in July.

At its half-year results in May, the tour operator posted a pretax loss of 328.3 million pounds for the six months to the end of March.

Shares in Thomas Cook, which have lost around 75 percent of their value in the past year, closed at 16.75 pence on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.6415 British pounds)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)