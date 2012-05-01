Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) (TRI.N) reported a higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter on strong sales in its tax and accounting division, and the company affirmed its outlook for the year, sending shares up nearly 2 percent.

The global news and information provider said on Tuesday that first-quarter revenue from ongoing businesses grew 4 percent before currency changes to $3.19 billion (1.96 billion pounds), above the analysts' average forecast of $3.13 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to 44 cents from 37 cents a year earlier. That beat analysts' average forecast of 41 cents per share.

"Everything seems to be working in line or better than expected and that is really good news," said Claudio Aspesi, an analyst with Sanford Bernstein.

While the company's legal and tax & accounting divisions lifted overall results, its business serving the financial industry remained under pressure from layoffs and other cost cuts at banks.

Thomson Reuters said first-quarter revenue at its Financial & Risk division grew 1 percent to $1.8 billion, as declines in sales to traders and wealth managers were offset by increases in sales to risk and compliance customers, as well as acquisitions.

In contrast, the Tax & Accounting division posted revenue growth of 31 percent to $310 million due to strong performances in the United States and Latin America and acquisitions like property and real estate tax software Manatron.

The legal unit, which includes WestlawNext and competes with Reed Elsevier (REL.L) ELSN.AS, Wolters Kluwer (WLSNc.AS) and Bloomberg, reported 3 percent revenue growth to $777 million.

"I am really pleased with how the team has responded and the progress we are making inside the company," Thomson Reuters Chief Executive James Smith said in an interview. "The biggest challenges right now are outside the company, the macro economic environment, particularly in Europe."

Shares of Thomson Reuters rose to $30.37 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange from their previous close of $29.82. On the Toronto exchange, the shares rose to C$30.00 from C$29.52.

EIKON IN 16,000 DESKTOPS

One of Thomson Reuters' key financial products, Eikon, has struggled to gain traction with customers. The company, which competes with Bloomberg, FactSet (FDS.N), Interactive Data Corp and News Corp's (NWSA.O) Dow Jones for financial and banking customers, said that Eikon desktops now total over 16,000, up 30 percent from the fourth quarter.

Smith said net sales for Financial & Risk in the first quarter were a "slight improvement" over the fourth quarter. Revenue is a lagging indicator for Thomson Reuters since its subscription sales are based on annual or multi-year contracts.

"There was no further reset on the Financial & Risk business -- the turnaround continues," Evercore Partners analyst Doug Arthur said, noting that and the upside in legal revenue were the two highlights of the results.

The first quarter reflects a new reporting structure that was put in place after a major reorganization resulted in the exit of several high-level executives including former CEO Tom Glocer.

Smith, who headed the company's former Professional division, stepped into the role of chief executive at the beginning of the year.

The new organization was aimed at simplifying the company created by Thomson Corp's acquisition of Reuters Group Plc in 2008. The company now reports revenue in the following units: Financial & Risk, Legal, Tax & Accounting, Intellectual Property & Science, and Corporate & Other.

Thomson Reuters said underlying operating profit rose 2 percent to $545 million. Underlying operating profit margin fell to 17.1 percent, from 17.4 percent a year ago, due to higher depreciation and amortization from new product launches, the company said.

The company affirmed its 2012 forecasts, including revenue growth in the "low-single digits."

Last week the company announced the sale of its Healthcare business for $1.25 billion.

(Reporting By Jennifer Saba, editing by Tiffany Wu)