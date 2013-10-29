People leave the Thomson Reuters building in Canary Wharf in east London May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.N) (TRI.TO) said on Tuesday that net sales in its financial business turned positive for the first time since 2011 and announced 3,000 job cuts aimed at streamlining the global news and information company.

Logging positive net sales is an important milestone for Thomson Reuters because it shows new sales outpaced cancellations in the Financial & Risk division, which serves banks and financial institutions. Since subscriptions are signed on an annual basis, net sales are a key indicator for future revenue.

"The era of portfolio churning has come to an end," Thomson Reuters Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith said in an interview.

Shares of Thomson Reuters were up 2.1 percent at $36.50 in early trading in New York.

The company announced a $350 million (217 million pounds) charge to accelerate a cost-saving plan and eliminate about 3,000 positions, mainly in Financial & Risk. That comes in addition to the $100 million charge it took earlier this year to cover 1,000 job cuts. Including both rounds of cuts as well as jobs eliminated from divestitures and attrition, Thomson Reuters' workforce will be reduced about 9 percent.

"I think everybody in the world is trying to do more with less," Smith said. "I don't think the pressure on costs and keeping them under control is going to lessen. That said, what I hope is this strategy gives us a more predictable path in the future."

The company announced a plan to repurchase up to $1 billion of its shares by the end of 2014. During the third quarter, it bought back about 2.9 million shares for about $100 million.

Shares of Thomson Reuters have risen more than 25 percent over the past 12 months.

"We are going to be focusing on organic growth and less reliant on acquisitions," Smith said about the timing of the new buyback.

Thomson Reuters said that to date, it had sold more than 100,000 Eikon desktops, its flagship product for banking clients.

TAX & ACCOUNTING STRENGTH

Thomson Reuters said its third-quarter ongoing revenue rose 2 percent before currency changes to $3.07 billion on strength in its Tax & Accounting and Legal businesses.

Excluding special items, the company reported a profit of 48 cents per share, flat with a year earlier and beating Wall Street expectations by 4 cents.

Net income, which includes results from businesses in the year-earlier quarter that have since been divested, fell 37 percent to $283 million.

Tax & Accounting revenue jumped 10 percent, benefiting from a rise in subscriptions and strong performance across all of the business segments except Government.

The company also announced plans to make contributions of about $500 million to its U.S. and UK defined benefit pension plans this quarter.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Edward Tobin and Lisa Von Ahn)