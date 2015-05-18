EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc THT.L said its Chief Executive Jonathan Hart would step down by the end of June.
Chief Operating Officer Barry Bloomer will take on the role of interim CEO, it said.
Thorntons said it would begin a search for Hart's successor. The company did not cite any reason for the departure of Hart, who has been at the helm for the last four years.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.