Chocolate easter bunnies come off the production line at the Thorntons chocolate factory in Alfreton, Britain, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

British chocolate maker Thorntons Plc THT.L said its Chief Executive Jonathan Hart would step down by the end of June.

Chief Operating Officer Barry Bloomer will take on the role of interim CEO, it said.

Thorntons said it would begin a search for Hart's successor. The company did not cite any reason for the departure of Hart, who has been at the helm for the last four years.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)