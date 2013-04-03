LONDON British chocolate maker Thorntons PLC THT.L said full year profit should beat market expectations after 'satisfactory' trading over Easter, Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.

The group said it expected its pre-exceptional profit before tax for the year ending June 29 to be ahead of the current market expectations of 3.1 million pounds.

Shares in Thorntons, which have more than doubled over the last 12 months, rose over 5 percent to 72.75 pence by 8.27 a.m. on Wednesday.

The company, established by Joseph William Thornton in 1911, has been coping with a slowdown in consumer demand by closing its high street stores and focusing more on its online business and selling wholesale.

In February it reported a 70 percent rise in first-half profit to 5.3 million pounds.

Brokers at Investec reiterated their 'buy' recommendation on Thorntons' stock, saying Wednesday's statement showed "continued positive momentum in the business".

(Reporting By Dasha Afanasieva, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)