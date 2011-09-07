Chocolatier Thorntons Plc's THT.L decision to slash dividend is a further display of the prevailing high street gloom, after the company in June said it would shut a third of its stores.

The 100-year-old group also posted a 38 percent fall in adjusted pretax profit for the year at 4.3 million pounds, hurt by weak consumer sentiment due to falling disposable income and the prospect of increased unemployment.

"Our high street business, own stores, franchises and partner stores have been hit by a pattern of weak consumer sentiment and low footfall that we saw started towards the end of January," Chief Executive Jonathan Hart told Reuters.

He saw this weakness continuing at least into 2012.

For retailers, footfall is an important indicator, which gives the number of people visiting a shop or a chain of shops in a period of time.

The company declared a final dividend of 0.25 pence, compared with 4.10 pence last year. The total dividend for the year was down 63 percent at 2.2 pence.

According to the British Retail Consortium, retail sales fell 0.6 percent in August after cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential items.

However, the company said it expected the restructuring efforts and strong growth in its commercial channel to help deliver a good Christmas performance.

Revenue for the 52 weeks ended June 25 rose 1.7 percent to 218.3 million pounds after strong sales through supermarkets and other commercial channels offset an 8 percent drop in sales via its own stores, franchisees and the Internet.

In June, Thorntons, which is going through a major shake-up of its High Street chain, had said at least 13 percent of its workforce there would be affected.

Thorntons shares, which have lost more than half of their value since the start of the year, were up a penny at 47 pence at 9:33 a.m. in low-volume trade on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)