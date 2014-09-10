Thorntons Plc said it expects its UK commercial channel to grow further in the first half even as cost-cutting measures saw the chocolate-maker post a 60 percent jump in full-year profit.

Shares in the Derbyshire-based company climbed as much as 4.5 percent -- among the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Profit before tax and exceptional items jumped to 7.5 million pounds ($12.09 million) in the 52 weeks ended June 28, from 4.7 million pounds a year earlier.

That was slightly higher than analysts' average expectation of 7.35 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose marginally to 222.4 million pounds.

UK commercial sales, which account for about 40 percent of overall sales, rose nearly 10 percent during the full year. Sales had been down 8 percent in the third quarter.

"Despite the weak UK commercial performance in Q3, which created some doubts amongst investors about the turnaround, Thorntons did not miss forecasts, actually delivering a beat," analyst Matthew McEachran of N+1 Singer said in a note.

The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of 165 pence.

Chief Executive Jonathan Hart, who joined the company at the start of 2011, is trying to turn around the business by rebalancing sales towards supermarkets and online while closing high street stores.

"The challenging environment and subdued consumer sentiment make our progress all the more notable," Hart said.

Thorntons, which sells its products both through own stores and supermarkets, said comparable retail sales rose 1.1 percent in the full year from a 0.8 percent decline a year ago.

Adjusted operating margins improved to 4.5 percent in the year from 3.4 percent last year, mainly due to store closures.

The company, which has been shutting down high street stores to focus on its online business, closed 39 stores during the year, bringing down the number of own stores to 260.

It did not declare a dividend for the year.

Thorntons' shares, which hit a high of 109.75 pence earlier in the day, were marginally down at 104.20 pence at 0909 GMT (10.09 a.m. BST).

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)