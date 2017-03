A Turkish Airlines plane prepares to take off at Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ISTANBUL Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THYAO.IS) said on Wednesday it expected 2015 revenues of $12 billion (8 billion pounds), and load factor of 80.3 percent.

Turkish Airlines also said by the end of 2015, it expected its fleet size to reach to 293, including 214 narrow-body, 68 wide-body and 11 cargo aircraft and carry 63 million passengers.

At the end of November, the company carried 50.4 million passengers with a load factor of 79.1 percent.

