The headquarters of ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG are seen in Duisburg November 29, 2013. ThyssenKrupp will hold their annual news conference on December 2, 2013 in Essen. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) said it was considering whether to exercise its right of first refusal to buy out Airbus's (AIR.PA) stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik.

Airbus Group unveiled plans to sell half a dozen business units with combined revenues of around 2 billion euros (1.6 billion pounds), including its 49 percent stake in Atlas, as it refocuses its Defence and Space division.

"As co-owner of Atlas Elektronik, we have noted the decision of the Airbus Group to sell its stake in Atlas. ThyssenKrupp has a right of first refusal and will now examine all options," a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jason Neely)