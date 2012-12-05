FRANKFURT Three board members of ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) have agreed to step down as part of changes in the leadership culture of the company, the German steelmaker said on Wednesday.

A statement said the personnel committee of the supervisory board and Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger have agreed to propose that the supervisory board release Olaf Berlien, Edwin Eichler and Juergen Claassen from their functions from the end of this year.

It said the three "have agreed to lay down their functions and, by doing this, support the necessary changes in the leadership system and leadership culture" of the company.

ThyssenKrupp said the recommendation to the Supervisory Board recognized "the comprehensive responsibility of the Executive Board for the management as well as for the leadership culture of the Group".

It said an external audit had noted that one of reasons for the negative development of its Steel Americas business was that the former Executive Board based their decisions "on a series of assumptions and key data which were either clearly too optimistic or later proved to be incorrect".

Germany's biggest steelmaker is now trying sell its U.S. and Brazilian carbon steel mills, which comprise the loss-making Steel Americas, a division reportedly heading for a full-year loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) this year.

ThyssenKrupp said the Supervisory Board had mandated on November 20 the external audit be made to assess its own role in the Steel Americas project.

Berlien and Eichler in 2002 were appointed to the board headed by Ekkehard Schulz, who oversaw the construction of some $12 billion worth in total of two carbon steel plants and a stainless steel plant as part of expansion in North America.

Claassen, who joined the board in January last year, had already asked the Supervisory Board on December 1 to be released from his duties until further notice.

(This story was fixed to correct last paragraph to say Claassen joined the board, not the company, in January last year)

(Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Dan Grebler)