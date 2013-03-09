File photo of Ulrich Lehner, CEO of consumer group Henkel, addresses the annual news conference in Duesseldorf February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN Former Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) CEO Ulrich Lehner could become chairman at ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) as part of a broader overhaul of the embattled German steelmaker's supervisory board, Euro am Sonntag reported.

Lehner, head of phone company Deutsche Telekom's (DTEGn.DE) supervisory board, might have the best chance of succeeding Gerhard Cromme, the newspaper said in a preview of an article to be published on Sunday. It cited unnamed sources close to the company.

Lehner has been a member of the Essen-based steelmaker's supervisory board since 2008, according to Euro am Sonntag.

Cromme will resign as chairman of ThyssenKrupp on March 31 after 12 years in the post, the company said on Friday.

Germany's biggest steelmaker has been dogged by scandal in recent years and Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger axed half his management board late last year, vowing to put an end to "old boys' networks".

A separate report in Sueddeutsche Zeitung said the former head of Germany's BDI industry federation, Hans-Peter Keitel, was a candidate to succeed Cromme, as was Lehner.

"We don't comment on speculation," a ThyssenKrupp spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.

Cromme's position as head of the supervisory board of German engineering conglomerate Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is undisputed because he enjoys the backing of the Siemens family, Euro am Sonntag said, but fellow board members Kersten von Schenck and Juergen Thumann, both Cromme loyalists, may need to leave.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)