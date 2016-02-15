The new logo of the ThyssenKrupp AG, Germany's industrial conglomerate, is seen in front of their headquarters before the annual news conference in Essen, Germany, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

FRANKFURT Thyssenkrupp's components division is expanding to a new administrative site in Germany to accommodate new orders for shock absorbers from the automotive industry, it said on Monday.

The steel-to-elevators group said it would move about 200 administrative staff from its shock absorber unit Bilstein's headquarters in the town of Ennepetal, North Rhine-Westphalia, to a new site in Bochum, about 30 kilometres (19 miles) away.

"Our order books are very healthy at the moment," said Peter-Klaus Kirner, chief executive of Thyssenkrupp's shock-absorber business, declining to give details of the new orders.

"In the next few years our growth will come mainly from new auto industry orders, and we need to be prepared to handle it, including our development and administrative departments."

Thyssenkrupp said it was not immediately hiring new staff but needed room to grow.

Thyssenkrupp's Components Technology unit reported a 3 percent decline in comparable orders in the quarter to end-December, saying orders from car makers were robust but trucks and construction machinery orders were weak.

