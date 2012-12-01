Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BERLIN ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) executive board member Juergen Claassen asked the German steel group's supervisory board on Saturday to suspend him from his position "until further notice."
The announcement, published by the Essen-based company in a five-line statement, comes a day after Essen prosecutors started an inquiry into Claassen.
ThyssenKrupp had said on Friday that it would open an internal probe following the decision by Essen prosecutors.
"With this step, in the face of the current news coverage, I intend to keep damage away from the company to which I have felt deeply connected for more than 28 years," Claassen was quoted as saying in the statement.
The company's supervisory board will discuss Claassen's request at its next scheduled meeting on December 10.
Prosecutors are also probing former ThyssenKrupp employees over alleged fraud connected to suspicious payments in Eastern Europe, the company said on Friday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).