BERLIN ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) executive board member Juergen Claassen asked the German steel group's supervisory board on Saturday to suspend him from his position "until further notice."

The announcement, published by the Essen-based company in a five-line statement, comes a day after Essen prosecutors started an inquiry into Claassen.

ThyssenKrupp had said on Friday that it would open an internal probe following the decision by Essen prosecutors.

"With this step, in the face of the current news coverage, I intend to keep damage away from the company to which I have felt deeply connected for more than 28 years," Claassen was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company's supervisory board will discuss Claassen's request at its next scheduled meeting on December 10.

Prosecutors are also probing former ThyssenKrupp employees over alleged fraud connected to suspicious payments in Eastern Europe, the company said on Friday.

