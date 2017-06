FILE PHOTO - The logo of German steel-to-elevators group ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Essen, Germany, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

ESSEN, Germany Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) works council chief said on Wednesday he would oppose any further restructuring of the German industrial group's European steel business until there was clarity over a possible merger with Tata Steel Europe (TISC.NS).

Thyssenkrupp's chief executive has signalled there would be more restructuring, with or without a merger. Labour representatives expect to be informed about the latest plans at a meeting on Friday.

