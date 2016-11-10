FRANKFURT The head of ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) Industrial Solutions business, Jens Wegmann, has stepped down after accepting a gift from a business partner.
"I realize that my conduct in my dealings with a sales partner was not in line with ThyssenKrupp's values and that I can no longer credibly drive the necessary changes at Industrial Solutions," Wegmann said in a statement on Thursday.
The unit's chief financial officer, Stefan Gesing, will assume Wegmann's duties on an acting basis, ThyssenKrupp said.
Wegmann had admitted accepting a golden bracelet for his wife from a Pakistani business partner.
