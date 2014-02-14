FRANKFURT Germany's ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) in on track to reduce its gearing ratio -- how much debt it has compared to equity -- to below 100 percent, its finance chief said, without saying when the industrial group may reach that target.

"We are confident that we are on the right track," Guido Kerkhoff told journalists during a conference call after ThyssenKrupp published quarterly financial results.

He added that the company had no plans for another capital increase after raising 882 million euros ($1.2 billion) in a sale of new shares in December. ThyssenKrupp's gearing ratio stood at 136.2 percent at the end of December, improved from about 200 percent at the end of September.

($1 = 0.7317 euros)

