FRANKFURT ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE), Germany's biggest steelmaker, warned that it saw no global economic recovery this year after a slump in steel prices and weak car markets caused a 38 percent drop in its quarterly core profit.

Steel companies have been struggling to make a profit in the rapidly shrinking European market, where austerity has cut demand for cars and new buildings, and demand is seen declining further this year.

ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday it expected most core markets for its cyclical goods to stagnate this year as the euro zone debt crisis weighs on national economies while emerging markets grow more slowly.

Its bigger rival ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), the world's No.1 steelmaker, last week reported a $3.7 billion loss for 2012 after writing down the value of its European steel business by several billion dollars.

ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger is overhauling the Essen, Germany-based company to reduce exposure to the volatile steel sector and shift investments into higher-margin products and services such as elevators, submarines or parts for manufacturing plants.

In ThyssenKrupp's fiscal first quarter through December, adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined to 229 million euros ($306.38 million), just above consensus of 220 million in a Reuters poll, weighed down by a 71 percent drop in profit at its European steel business.

Net profit was down 29 percent at 29 million euros, falling short of consensus of 40.8 million euros.

The company said it still saw full-year adjusted EBIT from its continuing businesses declining by more than half to about 1 billion euros, from 2.29 billion last year, while sales will remain about flat at 40 billion euros.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)