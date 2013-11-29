FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
FRANKFURT Arcelormittal (ISPA.AS) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T) agreed to buy ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) steel plant in the United States for $1.55 billion (946.85 million pounds), ArcelorMittal said late on Friday.
The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity and debt at the joint venture level and will yield $60 million of annual savings, it said.
The deal includes a six-year agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of steel slab per year from ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Brazil.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
SEOUL South Korean prosecutors said on Tuesday they will charge Samsung Group [SARG.UL] chief Jay Y. Lee with bribery and embezzlement as the top conglomerate announced the dismantling of its corporate strategy office, the latest developments in a scandal that has rocked the country for months.
LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlotte Hogg, who will join the central bank's top policy committees next month, said on Tuesday she would be able to stand up to BoE Governor Mark Carney if required.