The ThyssenKrupp Steel USA factory is pictured in Calvert, Alabama November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

FRANKFURT Arcelormittal (ISPA.AS) and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T) agreed to buy ThyssenKrupp's (TKAG.DE) steel plant in the United States for $1.55 billion (946.85 million pounds), ArcelorMittal said late on Friday.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of equity and debt at the joint venture level and will yield $60 million of annual savings, it said.

The deal includes a six-year agreement to purchase 2 million tonnes of steel slab per year from ThyssenKrupp's CSA steel mill in Brazil.

