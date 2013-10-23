HELSINKI Finnish IT services provider Tieto reported an unexpected rise in quarterly underlying profit, as cost cuts helped to offset a slump in IT spending.

Tieto's third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-off items, rose 1 percent to 38 million euros (32 million pounds), beating the market's forecast for a slight fall. Sales fell to 373 million from 424 million a year ago, it said.

Tieto, which competes with bigger technology services companies such as IBM and Accenture, announced earlier this month that it would cut up to 770 jobs, about 5 percent of its workforce, due to slower sales.

The cuts follow 1,600 job losses in a restructuring announced in March 2012.

