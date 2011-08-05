A Tiger Airways passenger waits at the counter of the airline at Sydney's domestic airport July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY Singapore budget carrier Tiger Airways' TAHL.SI Australian operations will remain grounded until next week after a court hearing on the matter was adjourned Friday when the aviation regulator asked the airline for more information.

A Federal Court hearing scheduled Friday was adjourned until Thursday next week, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Safety Authority CASA.L said.

"We are still working through those issues with Tiger. There are a number of issues, some are related to documents, in some areas we are waiting for additional information," the CASA spokesman told Reuters.

Tiger warned this week its financial results in the 2011-12 financial year will be significantly affected by its Australian operations, which have been grounded due to safety measures since July 2..

Tiger Airways, which is a third owned by Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI), has said it was preparing to relaunch the Australian operations once CASA was satisfied that it had met certain conditions.

CASA last month imposed a ban on all domestic flights by Tiger citing "serious" safety issues.

Tiger was not immediately available to comment although a lawyer for the airline was quoted by local media as saying he expected the outstanding issues to be resolved by the end of next week.

(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)