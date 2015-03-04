A worker prepares a dragon statue before the season four premiere of the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' in New York in this file photo taken on March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

HBO is in talks with Apple Inc to be its launch partner for its highly anticipated "HBO Now" video streaming service, according to a report in Wednesday's International Business Times.

The online service is expected to launch next month, timed to the season premier of HBO's blockbuster series "Game of Thrones," according to the report, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The service's retail price is expected to be $15 a month, the report said.

Time Warner, which owns the HBO pay-TV service, announced the video streaming service in October in order to hold onto or attract subscribers who are ditching pricey cable television subscriptions.

HBO Now will give consumers direct access to HBO with only a broadband connection.

Apple and Time Warner representatives did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment.

(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)