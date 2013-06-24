LOS ANGELES Time Warner Inc's (TWX.N) Warner Bros. studio appointed four executives to leadership positions in its film division, the company said on Monday, replacing outgoing Warner Bros. Picture Group president Jeff Robinov.

Robinov's departure continues the remaking of Warner Bros. in the wake of parent company Time Warner's March 1 elevation of home entertainment chief Kevin Tsujihara as the studio's chief executive.

Bruce Rosenblum, chief executive of the studio's Warner Bros. Television Group, left the company in May. Rosenblum and Robinov were candidates with Tsujihara for the Warner Bros. top job.

"We also want to let you know that Jeff Robinov will no longer serve as President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, and thank him for his years of valued service to the company in that position," the company said in an internal email to employees from Tsujihara and studio chairman Barry Meyer.

Robinov, a one-time talent agent with International Creative Management, joined Warner Bros. in 1997 as a production executive and in 2007 was named studio president.

Tsujihara and Meyer named Sue Kroll as president of marketing and international distribution, Greg Silverman as president of creative development production, and Dan Fellman as president of domestic distribution.

Toby Emmerich will continue to serve as president of the studio's New Lines Cinema production unit.

The executives will report to Tsujihara, according to the studio's statement.

Warner Bros. was Hollywood's top ranked studio by market share during three of the last five years, and so far this year tops other studios with 16.5 percent of the overall domestic box office, according to the site Box Office Mojo. Comcast's Universal Pictures is second with 15.3 percent.

"Man of Steel" is Warner's top-selling film this year, with $210 million (135.98 million pounds) in domestic ticket sales. Last year's "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," totalled $303 million in U.S. ticket sales and $303 million worldwide.

(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr and Chris Reese)