NEW YORK Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) is examining three scenarios for a potential deal with Time Warner Cable TWC.N, including a full takeover bid for the second-largest cable operator, people close to the situation said on Monday.

Top cable provider Comcast is also considering whether it could buy some selective Time Warner Cable markets, or team up with another cable company, besides Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O), to bid for all of Time Warner Cable, the people said.

Comcast, which has a market capitalization of roughly $127 billion, could ultimately decide not to do any deal, said the people, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

Representatives for Comcast and Time Warner Cable declined to comment. Charter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Charter, the No. 4 cable player, is preparing to send an offer letter for Time Warner Cable as soon as this week, valuing the larger rival at below $135 per share, Reuters reported on Friday.

