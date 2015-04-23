A view of the headquarters of Comcast on JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Comcast Corp's CMSA.O board was meeting late on Thursday to finalise plans to abandon its $45 billion (29.88 billion pound) merger agreement with Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, according to a person directly familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected as early as Friday, the person added, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Comcast and Time Warner Cable declined to comment.

