DILI East Timor's president has picked a former health minister, Rui Araujo, as the new prime minister, the government said on Tuesday.

The government said in a statement the president had accepted Araujo's nomination by the biggest party in parliament.

The former prime minister, Xanana Gusmao, a guerrilla leader who helped end Indonesian rule in 2002, resigned last week to allow a younger generation to lead a nation that ranks among the world's poorest, despite abundant gas resources.

