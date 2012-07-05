LOS ANGELES Tina Fey has proven her command of movies and TV as an actress, writer and director, but the multi-talented star is adding another feather to her performer's cap. She's now a rapper.

The comedy actress, 42, best known for her role as hapless television writer Liz Lemon in "30 Rock" and for penning the movie "Mean Girls," has turned to singing rhymes for Childish Gambino, the rapper identity of actor Donald Glover.

On the song "Real Estate," from a mix tape offered as a free download by Childish Gambino on Thursday, Fey spits out an expletive-laden rap toward the end of the track.

She joins Atlanta rappers Alley Boy and Swank as guests on the track. The others use some controversial language but the actress raps "This is the part where most people would say something crazy and drop the n-word after it. Not going to, not gonna do that. I don't feel comfortable."

Although this is Fey's official rap debut, the actress has harnessed her wordsmith skills before by dropping random rap lyrics in her TV role as Lemon in the fifth season's penultimate episode.

Glover, 28, has previously worked with Fey as a writer on "30 Rock," before leaving to star in another TV comedy, "Community," in 2009. He released his first studio album as Childish Gambino in November 2011, called "Camp".

