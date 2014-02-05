MILAN Italian broadcaster Telecom Italia Media TCM.MI and publisher L'Espresso (ESPI.MI) are expected to announce a deal that will merge their digital broadcasting assets within weeks, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The combination of the two companies multiplex divisions would create a unit valued at 500 million euros (414 million pounds), the sources added.

"A couple of weeks are still needed, I would imagine we will need till the second half of February," one of the sources said, while another spoke of "mid month".

The companies declined to comment.

