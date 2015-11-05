ATHENS Greece's second-largest cement maker Titan on Thursday posted a 56.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by foreign currency losses.

The company said net profit dropped to 12 million euros in the third quarter compared with 27.6 million euros during the same period a year ago.

Greece-based Titan has operations in Turkey, Egypt and the United States, which accounts for more than one third of annual turnover.

Sales increased 17.1 percent in the third quarter to 356.7 million euros, boosted by higher demand for building materials and a stronger dollar in the United States.

