FTSE dips as Fed minutes, risk-off mood weigh
LONDON British shares dropped on Thursday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicated the bank would shrink its balance sheet later this year.
ATHENS Greece's second-largest cement maker Titan on Thursday posted a 56.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, hurt by foreign currency losses.
The company said net profit dropped to 12 million euros in the third quarter compared with 27.6 million euros during the same period a year ago.
Greece-based Titan has operations in Turkey, Egypt and the United States, which accounts for more than one third of annual turnover.
Sales increased 17.1 percent in the third quarter to 356.7 million euros, boosted by higher demand for building materials and a stronger dollar in the United States.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank will stick to its policy plan including bond buying and record-low rates for some time to come as it is not yet convinced the euro zone economy is back to rude health, its president and chief economist said on Thursday.
RIYADH Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.