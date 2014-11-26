WARSAW Polish telecoms firm Hawe has made a preliminary offer for TK Telekom, the telecoms arm of the Polish state railways, a Hawe official said on Wednesday.

No.2 telecoms operator Netia has also expressed an interest in buying TK Telekom, which is the country's third-largest fibre network operator, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

Companies interested in purchasing TK Telekom have until Nov. 26 to express their interest.

Polish state railways PKP confirmed it had received preliminary offers but did not reveal the number or names of the companies involved.

"We are very pleased with the market's response to our offer," Jacek Leonkiewicz, the PKP executive in charge of selling non-core assets, told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Exatel, a subsidiary of Poland's largest utility PGE, will not be bidding for TK Telekom, PGE spokesman Maciej Szczepaniuk said.

(Reporting by Anna Koper, Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe and Mark Potter)