Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Dutch tycoon John de Mol said Monday he would launch a 5.90 euro per share bid for Telegraaf Media Group (TMG), owner of the Netherlands' largest newspaper, that values the company at around 273 million euros (236.5 million pounds).
In December, a Belgian consortium led by Mediahuis said it would offer 5.25 euros per share for TMG.
De Mol's cash bid will be made through his Talpa investment vehicle, which holds a stake of 20.59 percent in Telegraaf.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
MADRID Strong underlying profit growth at Banco Santander in 2016 and a better-than-expected performance in the last quarter drove its shares higher on Wednesday as it weathered the impact of falls in the pound and the Mexican peso.